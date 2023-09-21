UPDATED: WWE Releases Multiple Wrestlers Including Elias, Top Dolla, More

UPDATE: WWE has now also released Elias, Top Dolla and Riddick Moss, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Fightful has learned that Elias has been released by WWE pic.twitter.com/K36OEAZLDM — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

Riddick Moss has been released by WWE, Fightful has confirmed pic.twitter.com/VPRT6lHsXA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

Top Dolla of Hit Row has been released by WWE, Riddick Moss has been released by WWE, Fightful has confirmed pic.twitter.com/ghsgulvaUd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

Original: WWE has released at least several members of their roster, including Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs and Aliyah. Ali, Aliyah and Emma announced their departures on Twitter, while Fightful reports that Boogs was let go.

Emma initially reacted to the announcement that WWE was headed to Perth, Australia for Elimination Chamber next year, calling it a “dream”. However, then she found out about her release.

She wrote: “Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.”

Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023

Ali added: “I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you.”

I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

Aliyah wrote: “As of today I am no longer apart of WWE.”

As of today I am no longer apart of WWE. — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) September 21, 2023