UPDATED: WWE Releases Multiple Wrestlers Including Elias, Top Dolla, More

September 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elias WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

UPDATE: WWE has now also released Elias, Top Dolla and Riddick Moss, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Original: WWE has released at least several members of their roster, including Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs and Aliyah. Ali, Aliyah and Emma announced their departures on Twitter, while Fightful reports that Boogs was let go.

Emma initially reacted to the announcement that WWE was headed to Perth, Australia for Elimination Chamber next year, calling it a “dream”. However, then she found out about her release.

She wrote: “Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.

Ali added: “I am longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you.

Aliyah wrote: “As of today I am no longer apart of WWE.

