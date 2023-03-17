Rickey Shane Page Praises Mance Warner, Says He’s the Guy to Build a Company Around

Rickey Shane Page is a big fan of Mance Warner, and he’s happy to see that MLW is using him better than he has been. Page, who faced Warner on this week’s MLW Underground, spoke with the Two Man Power Trip for a new interview and praised the SGC member’s talents in the ring.

“I mean, I’ve wrestled him so many times at this point,” Page said (per Fightful). “I love getting in the ring with him. I wrestled him when he was young in CZW, he was only a few years in at that point. I’ve been around Mance for a long time and he’s great. I say all the time, I think he’s one of the most underutilized wrestlers in wrestling today. He’s never booked right and I think MLW has seen that and has started to fix that problem.”

He continued, “He’s wonderful. Not enough good things I could say about Mance. I feel like he’s the guy your book your main title around, you have him chase it and then you have him keep it for a while and just be killing people and talking and having blood feuds. I feel like he gets thrown in a tag team a lot, which I get it, SGC is a great unit and they’re very over, but there’s just something about Mance, for me, he’s the guy you build your company around.”