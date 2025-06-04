Ricky Morton Discusses the Closure of His Wrestling School

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton discussed the decision to close his wrestling school. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricky Morton on closing his wrestling school: “I’m not going into details, I mean it’s still there, but I’m not. It’s just a… misunderstanding. People that don’t know our business… See, people train… people train in the wrestling business to go other places to work, but when you have a business that trains them and you tell them they can’t go nowhere to work? Oh, that is just a slap in the face!” Morton then seemed to suggest that there was some sort of disagreement between him and those he trained or worked alongside, with an attitude problem being the likely cause.”

On the mindset of going to a school: “I didn’t mean that for a knock because guys would go to a wrestling school and learn; if you want in on our business, you gotta go train! You gotta talk to people that are 10 times better than you. You gotta get booked on shows to work with guys that are 10 times better than you, that’s the only way you’re gonna learn!”