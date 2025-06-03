Ricky Morton Announces Closure Of Wrestling School

Ricky Morton is closing his wrestling school after 11 years. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Facebook on Monday to announce that School of Morton in Newport, Tennessee is closing. Morton did not give a reason for deciding to close the school, which moved to a new building in the city eight months ago.

Morton wrote:

“Closing My School of Morton Wrestling School – Newport, TN

I wanted to let everyone know that I’ve officially decided to close down my wrestling school in Newport, TN.

I’m grateful for everyone who supported it, trained there, or believed in what we were building. Thank you for the memories. The amount of successful talent that came out of the wrestling school speaks for itself. 11 years strong!

On to the next chapter. It’s a good one!”

Morton also tagged the NWA in the post.