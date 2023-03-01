– During a recent interview with Evan Mack, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed his upcoming rematch with Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on facing Chris Jericho again: “I already beat him once. To beat him again is, a point that should be said and stated right now, when you are the President, you are always the President, right? Jericho was the first AEW Champion, he was the first guy to come into this company and do it, the first guy to beat legends, he has such a track record that can’t be taken away from him. To beat him once is cool, but to beat Chris Jericho again, that just puts me in a situation where I’m a lot closer to the AEW Championship. Anybody can see it that way. I can skip the line and go straight to the top. That is what it’s ultimately about.”

On not being worried about the rematch: “With that in my mind, to get back at something that I was close to having before, beating Chris Jericho is just what I have to do. It’s what I have to do. I’m not worried in the lightest. I think this will be a match that people will love, a match that puts me on an exam for people to see, ‘let’s see where he’s really at, if we really like this guy or not.’ Ultimately, if you like me or not, I don’t care either way. It’s a big proving point, especially for younger Ricky to have a match against Chris Jericho, beat him again for a second time, and then go on and do my thing and become AEW Champion.”

The match goes down on Sunday, March 5 at AEW Revolution. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.