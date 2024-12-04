Ricochet Says CIMA & Dragon Gate Helped Rekindle His Love of Wrestling

Ricochet credits CIMA and Japan’s Dragon Gate with re-instilling him with a love of wrestling. The AEW star recently spoke with Q101 and during the discussion he noted how, when he had lost the love of the industry at one point in his career, it was working with CIMA and the crew in Dragon Gate that turned him around.

“Dragon Gate at that point when I was kind of shut off, I found–I re-found my love for it,” Ricochet said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I rekindled that fire that was…that was like of just embers burning at the moment just like recently with AEW, like the reason why I went to AEW is because I really wanted to find that true love again because I felt like it was kind of lost for a little bit. But yeah, CIMA and the whole Dragon Gate crew really ignited that fire for me and really catapulted me in Ricochet as a performer all around to kind of the person I am today.”

He added of another part of his game, “The discipline aspect of what it takes to do this, I got from PAC, and then just being in the ring, again, the timing, the accuracy, the ring awareness, everything. The spatial awareness, like PAC is second to none at that.”

Ricochet debuted with Dragon Gate in 2010 and worked with the company through 2015, making a return in 2017 for a short run before signing with WWE.