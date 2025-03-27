wrestling / News

Ricochet Announces On AEW Dynamite That He’s Getting Married

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet AEW Dynamite 3-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet wasn’t at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he announced he’s getting married. The AEW star appeared in a video on Wednesday’s show, noting that he couldn’t be there because he was getting married.

Ricochet then professed that he would be leaving with the girl and the title — meaning Kenny Omega’s AEW International Championship — at AEW Dynasty on April 6th.

Ricochet and WWE alumna Samantha Irvin have been in a relationship for several years and announced their engagement in January of 2023.

