Ricochet Announces On AEW Dynamite That He’s Getting Married

Ricochet wasn’t at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he announced he’s getting married. The AEW star appeared in a video on Wednesday’s show, noting that he couldn’t be there because he was getting married.

Ricochet then professed that he would be leaving with the girl and the title — meaning Kenny Omega’s AEW International Championship — at AEW Dynasty on April 6th.

Ricochet and WWE alumna Samantha Irvin have been in a relationship for several years and announced their engagement in January of 2023.

Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet have their eyes dead set on taking down "The Best Bout Machine" Kenny Omega and winning the #AEW International Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@KennyOmegamanX | @KingRicochet | @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/x5xUW3iePh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

