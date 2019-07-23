Backstage Update on AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins Raw Segment Originally Being Booked for Ricochet

– During last night’s Raw Reunion show, Seth Rollins faced WWE US champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Since Styles was with The O.C., Rollins brought out DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) as his backup. According to today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment featuring Rollins vs. AJ Styles was originally meant to feature Ricochet. However, an injury caused some last-minute changes to the booking, so Rollins ended up taking his place.

According to Meltzer on today’s show, Ricochet is currently dealing with an elbow infection, which caused the change to have Seth Rollins be featured in a match against AJ Styles instead. Meltzer added that the idea for the segment on the Raw Reunion show was to give Ricochet a “big rub” and endorsement from D-Generation X.

While Meltzer was not sure if the segment was Paul Heyman’s idea, he did note that Ricochet is one of Heyman’s big projects for WWE. Ultimately, Rollins won last night’s match via DQ after The O.C. interfered. DX joined in to help Rollins, and then The New Age Outlaws and Kevin Nash and Scott Hall came out to help as well.