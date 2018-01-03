Various News: Ricochet & Tessa Blanchard Backstage at Last Night’s Smackdown, Kenny Omega Posts Final WrestleKingdom 12 Thoughts

– According to WrestleZone.com, Tessa Blanchard was Snapchatting about how she and Ricochet were backstage at Smackdown last night. There has been speculation that both may be signing with WWE…

So is anybody gonna cover the fact that @Tess_Blanchardand possibly @KingRicochet were backstage at Smackdown last night? @WZRebel @ShakeThemRopes pic.twitter.com/gP1zGeYCfV — 🥓🌮🍤House Duncan🍤🌮🥓 (@ryandunkaccino) January 3, 2018

– Kenny Omega has posted the following on Twitter, which appears to be his final thoughts ahead of tomorrow’s WrestleKingdom 12 show. You can read our full event preview at this link; 411 will have live coverage of the show on January 4th at 2AM ET…

The rough translation is – Tradition and evolution, both survive. Tomorrow that all seems like a #wk12 #AlphaVsOmega