Ricochet vs. AR Fox Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Grand Slam Australia. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Jarrett Gets A Title Shot If He Wins: Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ricochet vs. AR Fox

* We’ll hear from MJF