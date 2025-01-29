wrestling / News
Ricochet vs. AR Fox Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Ricochet will be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday afternoon that Ricochet will battle AR Fox on tonight’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS and Max, is:
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Grand Slam Australia. The lineup includes:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Jarrett Gets A Title Shot If He Wins: Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Ricochet vs. AR Fox
* We’ll hear from MJF
TONIGHT, Wed 1/29
Huntsville, AL
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@KingRicochet vs @ARealFoxx
1 week before the showdown vs @swerveconfident in Atlanta next Wednesday, ruthless Ricochet will renew his storied rivalry vs AR Fox on TBS + Max
Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/rBqapIsusg
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 29, 2025
