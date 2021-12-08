Riddle Revealed As MSK’s Shaman on WWE NXT

MSK’s shaman was revealed on NXT this week, and it was none other than Riddle. The former NXT Tag Team Champions completed their weeks-long travel to get to their shaman who would help them find their way again after losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium.

That search culminated in Riddle, who is one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, being revealed as the shaman. Riddle told the group that they don’t have to change; they can just be themselves. He then said that he’d be with them the whole way.