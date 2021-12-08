wrestling / News
Riddle Revealed As MSK’s Shaman on WWE NXT
MSK’s shaman was revealed on NXT this week, and it was none other than Riddle. The former NXT Tag Team Champions completed their weeks-long travel to get to their shaman who would help them find their way again after losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium.
That search culminated in Riddle, who is one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, being revealed as the shaman. Riddle told the group that they don’t have to change; they can just be themselves. He then said that he’d be with them the whole way.
BRO!#WWENXT @SuperKingofBros @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/fVc57q8ULF
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
And the shaman is……@SuperKingofBros!?!? 😲🤯#WWENXT @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/5z5hH0hznN
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Joey Mercury’s Gruesome Injury At WWE Armageddon 2006, Backstage Reaction After the Injury
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade