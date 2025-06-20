Rikishi Weighs In On Liv Morgan’s Injury, Gives His Advice For Her

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about he shoulder injury suffered by Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw. Morgan will need surgery to fix the injury suffered in her match against Kairi Sane on Monday’s show. You can check out some highlights below:

On the injury: “A lot of us just concentrate on back bumps. And so that front bump — you know, I’m sad that it happened to Liv Morgan, but she didn’t take the correct front bump. Like when she landed, her right arm was too far up front. And plus, she was she land on her elbows. But had she flattened out and taken the bump flat on her forearms. And duck hands when you’re hitting the mat, turn your face sideways, right? She would have just landed flat. Like, there would have been no pressure on her. I’m assuming it’s a rotator cuff. Like, her labrum probably popped right out. I mean, that happened to me. So, you know, again, it’s one of those things. It’s a freak accident.”

On the advice to Morgan he would give: “But at any given time, this validates what I say: 30 seconds can end your career. Because when I tore my left shoulder — you know, I was at 400 pounds. So you imagine 400 pounds of landing wrong on — and you know pros, we don’t always do it right. It’s just during the time, you know what I mean? You’re just going, right? And so when I landed on it all my weight went on it and just ripped it right off. But here’s the thing, when it ripped right off it just hung, so I knew it was bad. And we just continued the match.

“I think I was wrestling Taker during that time he wanted to, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ But nah, we know where we come from, and old school cats, all the OGS in the business, you’re either, you’re either hurt or injured, right? And even so when you’re on TV, you just suck it up and finish the match. So good luck to Liv Morgan. I hope it’s not a labrum. Bacause if it’s a labrum they got to really cut her open and got to go in there and attach all that back now. You got to give it time to heal. My shoulder — when I woke up with Dr Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama. He’s the one that does all the sports surgery, he does all the WWE guys. When I woke up, he told me, ‘You’re not going to break that shoulder.’ And I was so nervous, because I thought he was going to tell me my wrestling career was over. So you know, big ups to Liv, sorry. But yeah, just be faithful to your therapy. And you know, don’t rush the process. Let the body heal.”

