– On the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the Dance Break segments R-Truth and Carmella would have in WWE, comparing them to Orange Cassidy in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on R-Truth and Carmella doing their dance break segments: “I love the dance break, I love Ronnie ‘The Truth’ Killings, and I loved Carmella with him. When they would just stop, ‘Dance break,’ how stupid was that? Then they just go back into the match, to me it is [so good].”

On how it’s no different than Orange Cassidy: “If you don’t like it, you’re willing to buy Orange Cassidy but you’re not willing to buy that? You’re willing to suspend disbelief so far with these characters of today, but these characters are too far.”