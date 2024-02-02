Road Dogg Recalls Nia Jax’s Appearance in Men’s 2019 Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax entered the men’s Royal Rumble match in 2019, and Road Dogg recently looked back on the moment. Jax entered the men’s Rumble that year, making her one of three women to do it after Chyna and Beth Phoenix. Road Dogg talked about Jax’s appearance in the match on a recent Oh… You Didn’t Know, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Jax’s performance in the match: “I thought she did great, I thought the guys did great stuff with her. Everybody was onboard with it, and it was awesome. We don’t hit women, that’s not what we do, we don’t do that. This was an exception to the rule where we were trying something and seeing what the feedback would be.”

On Rhea Ripley potentially appearing in the men’s Rumble: “I think she is not only equal in size to some of today’s competitors, I think she’s equal in talent and strength as well, you know what I mean. I believe her if she came in and beat The Road Dogg’s arse, I believe that. If Nia came in and did that I believe that, if Chyna did it, I believe it. But no, you don’t make a habit of it.”