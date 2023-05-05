Road Dogg Loved Paige’s Work As GM, Talks Dropping the Ball With Rusev & Lana

On a recent episode of Oh You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg talked about WWE Backlash 2018. Dogg talked about Paige working in the GM role, potential creative issues with the RAW brand, and feeling he dropped the ball with Rusev and Lana. Some highlights are below.

On Paige working in the GM role: “Oh, I loved her. Look, I was a fan of Paige. I’m pretty sure I’ve said this before — but her and Emma watching them two wrestle one time was the first time I ever kind of really understood and got I don’t know maybe it was sexism and I’m just talking around it, but whatever. I didn’t like women’s wrestling. When I saw them wrestle the effort they put forth, the athleticism they put into it, the psychology put into it, totally changed my mind right then and there on women’s wrestling. So, I’ve been a fan of hers forever and I think she could work great. I think she was a great promo. This was the best way I could utilize her because of her limitations physically at the time, you know? I needed someone when she spoke I believed her you what I mean? Because she was the person in charge and so I needed, at least I needed her to believe the words that were coming out of her mouth and she was good at that.”

On if there was ever an issue with the RAW brand: “It’s not an issue. I would ay, if anything, it’s a bigger issue for the talent than it is for the writers. Because the talent then has to make it to both shows or whatever. It affects their schedule in some way. So, it wasn’t a big deal logistically we just kind of tell the machine you need them there and they get them there. So, not too hard. Look the tricky part is when a person is not there to cut the promo on them and look you can say the same things. They still cut promos and do things when the other opponents not there if it’s a part-timer or if it’s a person that doesn’t show up every week. You still do that. So, it’s tricky, but not impossible.”

On what led to Lana and Rusev reuniting: “I’m not sure to tell you the truth. These are always difficult questions for me, and I’m just being honest because it’s one of the things that I — I don’t want to say regret, because it’s not like I lose sleep, but when the conversation comes up about Rusev and Lana and their stint here I feel like they slipped between my fingers. I dropped that ball and I say Lana in there with Rusev because I believe that was part of the package. I liked Aiden English in there with them too. That’s just one of the things I feel like I could go back and do it differently I would try to do it differently.”

