– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James was asked which champion he liked the most while he was part of the creative team for WWE SmackDown. Road Dogg cited former WWE Champion AJ Styles, stating (via WrestlingInc.com), “I guess I’ll say AJ Styles. I mean, I loved having it [the title on Styles], [but] I’d rather have it on Samoa Joe during that time and have AJ kind of chasing.”

Styles held the WWE Championship twice during his career. He won it the first time in September 2016, beating Dean Ambrose to win the belt. He won it again from Jinder Mahal in November of the following year. Road Dogg later re-signed as the co-lead writer of WWE SmackDown in April 2019.