Road Dogg Says He Can’t Wait for Randy Orton to Make His Return
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
– On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed looking forward to see Randy Orton eventually make his WWE return. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Road Dogg on Orton: “Look, Orton — I can’t wait for him to get back. He’s good TV, man. He’s the kind of wrestling I like to watch.”
On wanting to see Evolution together one more time: “I’d love to get them in [the ring together] one more time because it feels like they’re even bigger titans today.”
Randy Orton has been out of action since last year due to a back injury.
