wrestling / News
Rob Schamberger Comments on First Officially Sanctioned Painting of Owen Hart
– Former WWE artist Rob Schamberger shared an image on Instagram of his first officially sanctioned print of the late Owen Hart, which is currently available to purchase at Pro Wrestling Tees. Schamberger wrote the following on his Owen Hart painting:
This is my first officially-sanctioned painting of Owen Hart. I had the honor of being asked by Martha Hart to make this piece commemorating the 25th anniversary of his passing here in my home town of Kansas City. It’s a responsibility I take very seriously.
I think it’s beautiful that this piece is being used as a fundraiser for the charity named after him, the Owen Hart Foundation. They’re an organization that does work for a lot of causes including education and food insecurity. If you’d like to have a print of Owen and also want to do some good, please take a moment and consider getting one of these. Thank you.
WWE Superstar Natalya, Owen’s niece, also commented on the painting, writing in response, “It’s absolutely beautiful, Rob❤️” Owen Hart tragically died 25 years ago today after his fall at the WWF Over the Edge pay-per-view event.
