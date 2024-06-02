– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke about longtime WWE Superstar John Cena, referring to Cena as an “excellent soldier” for the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on John Cena being a good soldier for WWE: “Someone like John Cena, excellent soldier for WWE. He could push their agenda, he could embody all of their values and that’s a hell of a thing to have. That is a very valuable soldier to have that will go out there and push your values, whatever they are. The fans love him, he’s very talented and I think he chose to be that soldier, whereas I would give a little pushback on certain things.”

RVD on how he would push back on certain things: “I’m not going to say that, I’m not gonna do that, that makes me look stupid and for me my own values were more important to me. I wanted to represent me, and so in that way, in this conversation, I would have been a leader, a one of a kind, I had no army.”