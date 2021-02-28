Rob Van Dam Discusses His Upcoming WWE Icons Special, Says It Will Tell His Whole Story

– The TC Martin Show recently interviewed wrestler and former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam, who discussed that his previously announced upcoming WWE Icons special on the WWE Network. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Rob Van Dam on visiting WWE for an Icons special: “It’s part of the Icons series. A lot of people caught the Yokozuna Icons and I watched it the other day to know what to expect. I’m so stoked and it’s so good. It’s not going to be like another documentary. This is telling my whole story. My career, my life, it’s like having a movie made about you. We filmed some incredible stuff. They were at my house, my private gym, and they filmed me doing some RVD stuff. People are going to watch this and be like, ‘Why is RVD not in the ring right now?’ That’s cool. They got people’s feedback on me and other wrestlers. They got my family and even RVD CBD. There is a lot of freedom in this special to tell the story of the individual. It wasn’t the strict guidelines people expect from WWE.”

RVD on why he’s not back in the ring: “I must be busy doing something else. Money is a priority.”