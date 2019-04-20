wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Rob Van Dam Set for Philadelphia Tapings, Gursinder Singh Not Yet Granted Release, RVD Comedy Show Set for Tonight

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rob Van Dam ECW

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Rob Van Dam will be working the Philadelphia TV tapings for Impact on May 3 and May 4. RVD begins working with Impact full time later this month at the TV tapings in Toronto, which are set for April 29.

– Additionally, Rob Van Dam will be working another comedy show tonight in Las Vegas. You can check out more details below from Nerd Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As previously reported, Impact’s Gursinder Singh requested his release from the promotion. PWInsider reports that as of today, Singh has not yet been granted his release.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gursinder Singh, Impact Wrestling, Rob Van Dam, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading