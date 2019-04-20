Impact Wrestling News: Rob Van Dam Set for Philadelphia Tapings, Gursinder Singh Not Yet Granted Release, RVD Comedy Show Set for Tonight

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Rob Van Dam will be working the Philadelphia TV tapings for Impact on May 3 and May 4. RVD begins working with Impact full time later this month at the TV tapings in Toronto, which are set for April 29.

– Additionally, Rob Van Dam will be working another comedy show tonight in Las Vegas. You can check out more details below from Nerd Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– As previously reported, Impact’s Gursinder Singh requested his release from the promotion. PWInsider reports that as of today, Singh has not yet been granted his release.