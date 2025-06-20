Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes Reveal They’re Having Twins

Last week, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes announced that she was pregnant. The couple, who were married in 2011, posted a new video last night revealing that Forbes is actually pregnant with twins.

She said that the ultrasound showed that there were two babies, and she was able to hear the heartbeats. She noted that they were healthy and she said she was the happiest woman in the world.

411 would like to give our congratulations to the happy couple on their upcoming additions to the family.

Van Dam is currently recovering from double heel fracture he suffered at MLW Battle Riot back in April. That had been his first match in a year, as he previously worked AEW Rampage back in 2024. Forbes, meanwhile, last wrestled for the FSW Beynefit for Bey event back in March.