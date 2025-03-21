Robbie Eagles Recalls Match At ROH-AEW Global Wars, When It Was Confirmed

Robbie Eagles competed for the ROH Pure Championship at ROH-AEW Global Wars, and he recently spoke about competing at the event. Eagles spoke with POST Wrestling about the match and you can see some highlights below:

On walking out for the match at Brisbane Entertainment Centre: “Seeing that sort of building filled in Australia is a pipe dream to me because until AEW came along, it was only WWE doing those kinds of arenas. I never thought I’d get that opportunity to walk out there. I was worried that most of the crowd wouldn’t know who I was, but I guess my time in Australian wrestling has been worth it.”

on when the match was confirmed: “It was brewing but not formally confirmed until the online announcement. When it went online, my phone was dead. I put it on charge, took a nap, woke up around 2 or 3 pm on my birthday, and my phone was going crazy.”