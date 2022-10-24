Various News: Rock & John Cena Getting New DC-Related Merchandise, The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Released

The Rock and John Cena are getting new merchandise related to their DC live-action characters. PWInsider reports that Hallmark is releasing a Black Adam holiday ornament featuring the Rock’s character from the newly-released film, while Cryptozoic Entertainment will release a statue inspired by John Cena’s Peacemaker, featuring the titular character in a pose from the dance that is featured in the opening credits of the HBO Max series.

– The Bushwhackers’ official autobiography has been released and is available here from Amazon. The book is titled The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers and was co-written by the tag team as well as John E Crowther. It is described as follows: