Various News: Rock & John Cena Getting New DC-Related Merchandise, The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Released
The Rock and John Cena are getting new merchandise related to their DC live-action characters. PWInsider reports that Hallmark is releasing a Black Adam holiday ornament featuring the Rock’s character from the newly-released film, while Cryptozoic Entertainment will release a statue inspired by John Cena’s Peacemaker, featuring the titular character in a pose from the dance that is featured in the opening credits of the HBO Max series.
– The Bushwhackers’ official autobiography has been released and is available here from Amazon. The book is titled The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers and was co-written by the tag team as well as John E Crowther. It is described as follows:
In The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers, WWE’s Bushwhacker Luke Williams and Bushwhacker Butch Miller, along with writer John Crowther, lead you around the globe, through over 50 years of fun-filled and sometimes brutal adventures, both in and out of the “squared circle.” Read never-before-told stories of escapades they experienced and battles they fought in the world of professional wrestling, both individually and in all of their renowned personas – The New Zealand Kiwis, The Sheepherders, and The Bushwhackers. Immerse yourself in the action-packed and humorous tales of two crazy, young Kiwis from New Zealand, who stomped a path through Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean and the Americas to the top of sports entertainment – the WWE Hall of Fame.
Included are forewords, afterwords and quotes from such wrestling friends and foes alike, including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Terry Funk, “Nasty Boy” Brian Knobbs, B. Brian Blair, The Warlord, Ron Fuller, Rip Rogers, Steve Keirn, “Fantastic” Bobby Fulton, Tugboat/Typhoon, George Napolitano and more.
