Rodney Mack Talks About Seeing John Cena’s Potential Early

In an interview with Solo Wrestling, Rodney Mack spoke about working with John Cena early in his career and seeing his potential as star in WWE. Here are highlights:

On learning from Paul Heyman: “I learned many things from Paul just by being close to him. Paul knows how to use his talent, he looks at it and he watches inside the ring, outside the ring, he knows everything about you. He can imitate you, talk like you, walk like you, that means he pays attention to his people. He knows your strengths and weaknesses, and when he puts you in a position, I have seen few people fail, he put me in a position because he knew me. He will never expose your weaknesses. If you only know how to do one thing, he will put you in a situation where you only have to do that thing in the show and that’s it.”

On working with Jim Cornette: “There were differences [between Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette], but at the same time, no. Paul was more of the new school and Jim Cornette was from the old school and he stayed that way. But Jim is a genius too, he knows you in and out of the ring, he can tell great stories, he has worked with the greatest in history like Paul, I have learned a lot working with both.”

On the talent at OVW at the time: “At that time [it was] Jazz and I, there were also Shelton Benjamin, Charlie Haas, Umaga, 3 Minute Warning, Basham Brothers, Rob Conway … there was so much talent that we knew that time was going to be special. I cannot remember all those who [taught us], but I do remember Dr. Tom Prichard coming and talking to all of us, taking his time. We also had Rip Rogers. Danny Davis, who is very wise. We had a lot of talent, wrestlers with good physiques, but we also had the best teachers.”

On John Cena: “I have a lot of respect for John Cena because OVW was not just a training camp, it was a family: we ate together, we lived together, we trained together. Cena was one of the first to take and the last to leave the training [sessions], he has a lot of respect for the business, and helped the people. … Cena and I had a feud in OVW, we faced several times. So, when WWE called us and we hit the road, we already knew each other. I loved working with Cena and I always thought it would be great, because he is very patient and knows how to talk. I mean, there are people who know how to fight, but one of their strengths is that they are quick minded and know how to use the microphone.”

On wrestling in NWA: “I have been three times NWA Texas Champion, I have had other individual and Tag Team championships. I love the NWA and I love what it represents. And right now I see things and study a lot, I study the world champion, the national champion, and I want to be the next. I’ve been lucky, I’ve won several NWA championships and Jazz and I want to make history. Jazz has already made history winning the Women’s Championship, but we want to make history as a couple, we have been the first couple to have started from below and have been successful, nobody has done it. But our legacy has not ended, we want to continue having part in the story, a contribution to that huge book that is the NWA. As soon as the opportunity arises, you can bet your sweet ass that I’ll be there.”