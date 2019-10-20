wrestling / News
ROH Announces Two Title Matches For Honor United Show
– Ring of Honor has set two new championship matches for its Honor United Show this week. The company announced a Women of Honor Championship match between Kelly Klein and Mandy Leon as well as a World TV Championship match with Shane Taylor defending against Joe Hendry.
The show takes place on October 25th in London, with the full updated card below:
* Rush & Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll * Flip Gordon
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry
* Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid vs. PCO & Brody King
* Women of Honor Championship Match: Kelly Klein vs. Mandy Leon
* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Briscoe
* Flamita vs. Colt Cabana
* Brat Pack (Mitch Waterman & Nick Bury) vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams
* Six-Man Mayhem Scramble: Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Silas Young vs. Rampage Brown vs. Hikuleo
