ROH Announces Two Title Matches For Honor United Show

– Ring of Honor has set two new championship matches for its Honor United Show this week. The company announced a Women of Honor Championship match between Kelly Klein and Mandy Leon as well as a World TV Championship match with Shane Taylor defending against Joe Hendry.

The show takes place on October 25th in London, with the full updated card below:

* Rush & Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll * Flip Gordon

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry

* Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid vs. PCO & Brody King

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Kelly Klein vs. Mandy Leon

* Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Briscoe

* Flamita vs. Colt Cabana

* Brat Pack (Mitch Waterman & Nick Bury) vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams

* Six-Man Mayhem Scramble: Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Silas Young vs. Rampage Brown vs. Hikuleo