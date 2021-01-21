ROH Announces Upcoming Pure Title Match Between Jonathan Gresham and Joe Keys

Ring of Honor has announced that a future episode of ROH TV will feature Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham defending against Joe Keys. Keys won a Dojo gauntlet match to earn the shot. The announcement reads:

Like all ROH Dojo students, Joe Keys is required to wear plain black trunks and black boots when he competes. In the very near future, however, Keys could be wearing the ROH Pure Championship belt around his waist.

Keys won a four-man gauntlet match over fellow Dojo students Dante Caballero, Ken Dixon and Eric Martin to earn a title shot against Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham. The match was shown in its entirety on this week’s episode of “ROH Week By Week” on YouTube.

The title match between Gresham and Keys will take place on an upcoming episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Dojo coaches Gresham and Will Ferrara proposed the four-man gauntlet match between the Dojo students for a shot at Gresham’s title to the ROH Board of Directors because they were impressed by how well Keys, Caballero, Dixon and Martin performed in a tag match on “Ring of Honor Wrestling” a few weeks ago.

Dixon and Martin began the gauntlet match, with Dixon prevailing with a snap powerslam. Caballero was in next, and he defeated Dixon after transitioning from a crossface into a pinning combination. Dixon attacked Caballero afterwards, which disappointed Gresham and Ferrara, who were sitting in on commentary.

It came down to tag team partners and friends Keys and Caballero. After several minutes of back-and-forth, hard-hitting action, Keys forced Caballero to tap out to the Lion Tamer.