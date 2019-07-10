ROH Announces Brian Johnson for Top Prospect Tournament

– ROH Wrestling has announced the first entrant for the upcoming 2019 Top Prospect Tournament. The first entrant is “Number One” Brian Johnson. You can check out the full announcement below.

2019 TOP PROSPECT TOURNAMENT ENTRANT: ‘NUMBER ONE’ BRIAN JOHNSON

It seems fitting that the first competitor announced for Ring of Honor’s upcoming Top Prospect Tournament is the man who refers to himself as “Number One” — Brian Johnson.

Whether you call it confidence or cockiness, there’s no denying the loquacious Johnson has reason to feel good about his chances in the tournament, the winner of which receives an ROH contract and a shot at the ROH World Television Title. He might even be the favorite.

The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Philadelphia is no stranger to ROH fans. A mainstay of Future of Honor over the past year, Johnson has made multiple appearances on ROH television, most recently delivering an impressive performance in defeat against 2017 TPT winner Josh Woods on this past weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Johnson, who has been wrestling on the independent circuit since 2007, caught the eye of ROH officials at tryout camps and was a member of the first class at the new ROH Dojo last year.

Any of the other participants in the TPT who overlook Johnson do so at their own peril. Then again, with his flashy robes, narcissistic attitude and gift of gab, Johnson is impossible to ignore.

The Top Prospect Tournament begins on July 21 at Mass Hysteria in Lowell, Mass. Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to watch first-round tournament action as well as matches featuring the top ROH stars!

Past TPT winners include current Ring of Honor World Champion Matt Taven, and TPT alumni include former ROH World Champions Dalton Castle, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, as well as Silas Young, Adam Page, Jonathan Gresham and Punishment Martinez, among others.