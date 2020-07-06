ROH News: Briscoes Celebrate 4th of July on ROH Week by Week, Mandy Leon Set For ROHStrong Podcast

– The latest episode of ROH Week By Week with Quinn McKay is online, featuring the Briscoes. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, the Briscoes take you to their 4th of July celebration, Shane Taylor has a fiery address for fans, and all the latest news and updates from ROH!

– Mandy Leon will be the guest on the latest ROHStrong podcast. Leon will discuss her role in the launch of the women’s division, training at the ROH dojo, and more: