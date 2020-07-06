wrestling / News
ROH News: Briscoes Celebrate 4th of July on ROH Week by Week, Mandy Leon Set For ROHStrong Podcast
– The latest episode of ROH Week By Week with Quinn McKay is online, featuring the Briscoes. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, the Briscoes take you to their 4th of July celebration, Shane Taylor has a fiery address for fans, and all the latest news and updates from ROH!
– Mandy Leon will be the guest on the latest ROHStrong podcast. Leon will discuss her role in the launch of the women’s division, training at the ROH dojo, and more:
#ROHStrong Podcast Episode 11 hosted by @TheKevinEck available now featuring ROH star @mandyleonxo!
The “Exotic Goddess” talks about training at the ROH Dojo, her role in the launch of the women’s division, paranormal experiences and more!
Listen here: https://t.co/76UbFgi3JN pic.twitter.com/3TJoIOujAl
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 6, 2020
