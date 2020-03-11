ROH Releases Coronavirus Update, Moving Ahead With Weekend Events

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has issued its own update following today’s announcement on the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus as a pandemic. As of now, ROH plans to move forward with its scheduled weekend events, including the 18th Anniversary show on Friday, March 13 and Past vs. Present on Saturday, March 14. You can see the full announcement below.

ROH UPDATE ON COVID-19

Ring of Honor, home of the “Best Wrestling on the Planet,” will be proceeding as planned with all current events and activities.

ROH is mounting its 18th Anniversary (Friday, March 13th) and Past vs Present (Saturday, March 14th) shows this weekend in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live Casino.

The safety and health of our fans, talents and staff are always of top priority and we are actively following information regarding COVID-19, known as Coronavirus. We are closely monitoring all information being made known by the government, the CDC and WHO to the public – as the situation continues to develop.

ROH cares by being proactive in taking the utmost safety precautions as recommended for all live events and recommends that all fans take their own personal safety precautions as well. Additionally, fans are urged to contact [email protected] if they have any concerns about their health or safety at an upcoming event — and ROH will work with them to provide solutions.

As the situation continues to be monitored, any necessary changes to the event schedule and/or resolutions will be provided expeditiously.