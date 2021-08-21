ROH Glory By Honor Night One Results: World Title Match, More

ROH held night one of Glory By Honor on Friday night in Baltimore, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below. It aired from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and aired on Honor Club:

* Dark Match: Rok-C & Miranda Alize def. Sumie Sakai & Chelsea Green

* Silas Young def. Rey Horus

* Demonic Flamita def. Mike Bennett, PJ Black, Danhausen, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom

* Vita VonStarr & Max The Impaler def. The Allure (Mandy Leon & Angelina Love)

* EC3 def. Brian Johnson

* It was announced that a change was made due to failed COVID protocols. The Briscoes were originally scheduled to face The Righteous, but the match was changed to Mark vs. Bateman.

* Mark Briscoe def. Bateman

* The Righteous attacked Mark after the match. Mike Bennett made the save.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Rhett Titus

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) def. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King & Bestia del Ring)

* Shane Taylor Promotions brawled with LFI after the match.

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) def. Flip Gordon

* EC3 confronts Bandido. Brody King came out. Flamita attacked Bandido.