ROH News: Match Set For Next Weekend’s ROH TV, Dalton Castle Wants Rematch With Josh Woods, Sledge on Next Week’s ROHStrong
– Ring of Honor has booked a grudge match for next weekend’s episode of ROH TV. Kevin Ecks’ latest column on ROHWrestling.com announced that Mike Bennett will face Bateman on the February 20th episode.
Bateman and Vincent injured Bennett’s ankle at Final Battle, and the story is that Bennett is out for revenge.
– The report also noted that Dalton Castle, whose current storyline is that he’s on a losing streak, has challenged Josh Woods to a rematch of their Pure Rules match from a few weeks ago.
– Sledge is set for the next episode of ROHStrong, which releases on Monday. The column described the podcast episode as follows:
“Sledge opened up about overcoming his drug and alcohol addiction; being homeless at one point; the phone call that saved his life; how he ended up on Steve Austin’s podcast a few years ago; putting himself on ROH’s radar; and, of course, his love of metal music.”
