ROH News: Flip Gordon Suspended From Pure Division, Weekend TV Highlights, This Week’s Technique Tuesday
– ROH has announced that Flip Gordon has been suspended from the pure division for his actions at Final Battle and for punching Rhett Titus. You can view that announcement and Gordon’s comments on the announcement below:
– ROH also released highlights for the previous weekly TV show, which featured Dragon Lee defending the TV title against Rey Horus and Flip Gordon vs. Rhett Titus. Those clips are available below:
– On today’s Technique Tuesdays With Joe Hendry, Hendry will look at Flip Gordon’s war against the Foundation. You can watch today’s breakdown below:
