ROH News: Joey Mercury Signed as Trainer and Producer, Updated Honor Re-United Cards

– ROH has signed Joey Matthews, the former Joey Mercury, to work as a trainer and producer for the company. PWInsider has confirmed that Matthews will work as their training academy and will be a behind-the-scenes producer.

– Here are the updated cards for the company’s Honor Re-United tour, which takes place next month in the UK

August 16th – Edinburgh:

*The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes

*ROH International Cup: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian

*ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page

*ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels

*ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham

August 18th – Doncaster, England:

*ROH International Cup continues

*The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm

*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal & Gresham/Hawkins loser. *ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious

*Marty Scurll vs. Havoc/Daniels loser vs. Gordon/Sabian loser vs. Hendry/Page loser

*Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

August 19th – London, England:

*The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm.

*ROH International Cup concludes