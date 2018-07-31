wrestling / News
ROH News: Joey Mercury Signed as Trainer and Producer, Updated Honor Re-United Cards
– ROH has signed Joey Matthews, the former Joey Mercury, to work as a trainer and producer for the company. PWInsider has confirmed that Matthews will work as their training academy and will be a behind-the-scenes producer.
– Here are the updated cards for the company’s Honor Re-United tour, which takes place next month in the UK
August 16th – Edinburgh:
*The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes
*ROH International Cup: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian
*ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page
*ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels
*ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham
August 18th – Doncaster, England:
*ROH International Cup continues
*The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm
*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal & Gresham/Hawkins loser. *ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious
*Marty Scurll vs. Havoc/Daniels loser vs. Gordon/Sabian loser vs. Hendry/Page loser
*Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay
August 19th – London, England:
*The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm.
*ROH International Cup concludes