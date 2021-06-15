ROH News: O’Shay Edwards vs. Chris Dickinson Set for Week By Week, Vita VonStarr on Strong Podcast, Weekly TV Highlights

– ROH announced that the Survival of the Fittest Round 1 matchup between O’Shay Edwards and Chris Dickinson will be featured on today’s edition of Week By Week.

– Vita VonStarr is the guest on the latest edition of the Strong Podcast. The description and audio are available below:

Vita VonStarr of The Righteous talks about receiving her ticket to gold for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament; her ROH in-ring debut against Sumie Sakai and their history together; working in the circus as an aerialist; her background in skateboarding and snowboarding; her love of metal music and horror movies, and much more.

– ROH released the following highlights for the latest edition of the weekly Ring of Honor TV show:



