ROH Pulls JD Drake From Limitless Wrestling Event Tomorrow Night
July 22, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Limitless Wrestling announced that ROH has pulled JD Drake from their event tomorrow night. The Limitless event, Crunch Time, happens at the same time as Death Before Dishonor. Drake is currently not booked for the ROH show but it seems he may be soon. He was set to face Dezmond Cole on the Limitless card. It was noted that Cole will still have a Vacationland Cup Qualifying match.
#CrunchTime UPDATE: ROH has pulled @RealJDDrake from our event tomorrow in Yarmouth. He will not be competing against Dezmond Cole.
Da Big Boofa will still be in VLC Qualifying action. pic.twitter.com/9twgsGh7gk
— Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) July 22, 2022
