ROH Pulls JD Drake From Limitless Wrestling Event Tomorrow Night

In a post on Twitter, Limitless Wrestling announced that ROH has pulled JD Drake from their event tomorrow night. The Limitless event, Crunch Time, happens at the same time as Death Before Dishonor. Drake is currently not booked for the ROH show but it seems he may be soon. He was set to face Dezmond Cole on the Limitless card. It was noted that Cole will still have a Vacationland Cup Qualifying match.

