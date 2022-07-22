wrestling / News

ROH Pulls JD Drake From Limitless Wrestling Event Tomorrow Night

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
JD Drake AEW J.D. Drake Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Limitless Wrestling announced that ROH has pulled JD Drake from their event tomorrow night. The Limitless event, Crunch Time, happens at the same time as Death Before Dishonor. Drake is currently not booked for the ROH show but it seems he may be soon. He was set to face Dezmond Cole on the Limitless card. It was noted that Cole will still have a Vacationland Cup Qualifying match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JD Drake, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading