ROH Star Tracy Williams Hit By Car in New York City

ROH star “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams has revealed he was hit by a car in New York City yesterday. Williams, who is the current co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championships, posted to Twitter to assure fans that he is okay and to relate the story of what happened.

Williams wrote:

“Firstly, I’ll be okay. I got full on hit by a car yesterday x-ing the street. Guy blew a red going ~25mph. I flew for what felt like a full second, landed high on my back. Just so unbelievably lucky & grateful that my dog who was walking with me was somehow not hit & she’s okay.

I’d take the hit for her any day & it could’ve been so much worse. There are a lot of things about it that were lucky in that weird way. Like, it’s lucky this asshole idiot driver hit a 32 y/o pro wrestler & not the old couple that was crossing from the other side in front of me.

Also I now know that the times I said “I feel like I got hit by a car” I really wasn’t THAT far off.

Also annoying it wasn’t on camera because it must have looked insane.”