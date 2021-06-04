wrestling / News
ROH Star Tracy Williams Hit By Car in New York City
ROH star “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams has revealed he was hit by a car in New York City yesterday. Williams, who is the current co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championships, posted to Twitter to assure fans that he is okay and to relate the story of what happened.
Williams wrote:
“Firstly, I’ll be okay. I got full on hit by a car yesterday x-ing the street. Guy blew a red going ~25mph. I flew for what felt like a full second, landed high on my back. Just so unbelievably lucky & grateful that my dog who was walking with me was somehow not hit & she’s okay.
I’d take the hit for her any day & it could’ve been so much worse. There are a lot of things about it that were lucky in that weird way. Like, it’s lucky this asshole idiot driver hit a 32 y/o pro wrestler & not the old couple that was crossing from the other side in front of me.
Also I now know that the times I said “I feel like I got hit by a car” I really wasn’t THAT far off.
Also annoying it wasn’t on camera because it must have looked insane.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Williams for a quick and full recovery.
