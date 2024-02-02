ROH TV Results 2.1.24: Undisputed Kingdom In Action, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured the Undisputed Kingdom competing and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Honor Club-airing show, per Fightful:

* Lexy Nair was backstage with Dalton Castle, who barged into Taya Valkyrie & Johnny TV’s locker room. Jerry Lynn appeared and Johnny demanded Castle be suspended. Lynn said Johnny would get a match against a friend of Castle’s on next week’s show.

* SAP def. Da Russell Twins

* Nyla Rose def. Amy Camacho

* Iron Savages def. Jon Cruz, KM & Braxton Hunter

* Ethan Page was interviewed backstage and said he’s on the right path to a title win. He said his kids don’t think he is and don’t care if he wins or loses; they just are upset he came home empty handed. He said promised his daughter he would come home with gold and was wearing gear inspired by his daughter’s favorite colors. He promised to beat Slim J and continue wins until he gets the ROH World Television Title.

* Dalton Castle def. Aaron Solo

* Nyla Rose confronted Lexy Nair and waned to know where Billie Starkz was. Nair said Starkz was preparing for the ROH Women’s Television Championship Tournament but was there tonight. Rose said Nair was a good reporter but it was a fake-out. She then yelled at her and said she wanted Starkz here. Rose said that she & Nair were taking over Athena’s hometown next week, and said Nair needed to get Starkz here and fall in line.

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom def. Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor

* Ethan Page def. Slim J

* Billie Starkz def. Killer Kate

* Rachel Ellering cut a promo talking about the brackets being about to be released for the ROH Women’s TV Championship Tournament and brought Leyla Hirsh in. Hirsch said they’re used to competition and they’ll do great whoever they get. They agreed they’d be unlikely to face each other in the first round of the tournament, somewhat awkwardly.

* The Righteous def. The Infantry

* Red Velvet was interviewed backstage, and promised everyone would be watching her ahead of the ROH Women’s Television Championship Tournament.

* Queen Aminata def. Reiza Clark

* Bad Dude Tito def. Gringo Loco

* Lexy Nair asked Dalton Castle who was his friend that will face Johnny TV next week is and Castle refused to answer, then fell into a production cart.

* Four Corner Survival Match: Red Velvet def. Kiera Hogan, Diamante & Trish Adora.

* Four Corner Survival Match: Lee Johnson def. Blake Christian, Alex Zayne & Jack Cartwheel.

