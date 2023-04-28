ROH TV Results 4.27.23: Athena Faces Off With Lady Frost, More

ROH aired its latest episode of ROH TV on Thursday, with Athena battling Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match and more. The show aired on HonorClub and the results are below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Lady Frost.

* The Kingdom cut a backstage promo arguing that they should be in the mix for the ROH Tag Team Championship but are being disrespected by Top Flight.

* RUSH & Preston Vance def. The Infantry

* Best Friends def. Joe Ocasio & Mookie Summers

* Brian Cage def. Joey Jett

* Evil Uno & Stu Grayson def. Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss. The Righteous were watching from the ramp.

* Dashua Fuentes interviewed Christopher Daniels, who said that he was at one of his all-time lows but that he gets that nothing comes easy in ROH even with his accomplishments. He challenged Samoa Joe and said he wasn’t afraid to go to war again.

* Skye Blue def. Diamante. Athena stomped on Blue’s hat on the ramp after the match and called her out.

* Lee Moriarty def. Rocky Romero. Rocky Romero praised Lee Moriarty out-smarting him and challenged Moriarty to a Pure Rules rematch next week.

* Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco

* ROH Pure Rules Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. James Gibson. This was a replay of the match from ROH New Frontiers in 2005.