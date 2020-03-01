ROH World Title Match Official For 18th Anniversary Show

Last night’s Gateway to Honor set the stage for the World Title match at ROH’s 18th Anniversary show, and that match is now official. RUSH, the new ROH World Champion, will face Mark Haskins at the anniversary show. The stipulations for last night’s World Title match said that the winner would defend the title against the participant in the match who wasn’t pinned, and RUSH pinned PCO to win the championship.

The updated card for the show, which takes place on March 13th in Las Vegas, is below:

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH vs. Mark Haskins

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

* Dealer’s Choice Match For Future Title Shot: Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman

* The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry

* Adam Brooks vs. Slex

* Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina