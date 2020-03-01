ROH Gateway to Honor Quick Results 2.29.20: Rush Regains Title

– As previously reported, ROH returned tonight for Gateway to Honor. The card was held in St. Charles, Missouri at the Family Arena. In the main event, Rush beat PCO and Mark Haskins to regain the ROH World title. Below are some quick results for tonight’s event (h/t Fightful).

* Angelina Love beat Session Moth Martina in a singles match.

* Dan Maff won a singles match over Alex Shelley.

* Vincent & Bateman beat 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods).

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & Flip Gordon) was victorious over Slex & The Briscoes.

* Dalton Castle beat Kenny King, Jeff Cobb, and Tracy Williams.

* Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal beat Rey Horus & Bandido in a Proving Ground Match.

* ROH Television Title Match: Dragon Lee (c) beat Dak Draper to retain the title.

* ROH World Title Triple Threat Match: RUSH beat PCO (c) and Mark Haskins to recapture the title.

