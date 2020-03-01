wrestling / News

Rush Regains the ROH Championship at Gateway to Honor (Pics, Video)

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Gateway to Honor Rush

During tonight’s ROH Gateway to Honor event, former ROH World champion Rush pinned PCO in a Triple Threat Match with PCO and Mark Haskins to regain the title. You can check out some highlight clips from the match released by ROH on Twitter below.

NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis interfered during the match and hit PCO with the title. Rush later pinned PCO after hitting him with the Bull’s Horns.

This is Rush’s second reign with the belt. Previously, he lost the title to PCO last December at Final Battle 2019. He was able to regain it just over two months later.

