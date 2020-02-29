Csonka’s ROH Gateway to Honor 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Gateway to Honor 2020 event, which airs tonight. The show features ROH Champion PCO vs. Rush vs. Mark Haskins much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

This preview was completed prior to the finish of the ROH Bound by Honor 2020 event.

Session Moth Martina vs. Angelina Love : Session Moth Martina won in a horrible debut at Free Enterprise, it was overbooked and just too much bullshit overall; quite the disappointing start to her ROH run after such a long wait. Angelina Love can still have fine matches when they don’t completely overbook her, but unfortunately they do that in every match with Leon interfering. If I am being honest with you, and I hope that I am wrong, but I have absolutely no faith in this one delivering. I desperately hope that Gresham can turn this division around and make it into something good. Martina should win. WINNER: Session Moth Martina

Alex Shelley vs. Dan Maff : Alex Shelley is more of a technical wizard these days but can keep up with anyone, and in my opinion, is still a great performer and positive addition to any show he’s on. Dan Maff is having a career revival since returning to ROH, and has been quite good as well as a ton of fun. I would not be shocked to see Shelley in here, but Shelley isn’t really an ROH regular these days, isn’t signed, and Maff having a tag title shot coming up I feel he should win here. WINNER: Dan Maff

Silas Young & Josh Woods vs. Bateman & VINCENT : If I have guessed the previous night’s booking accurately, this will be a math with two teams going in different directions. I see Silas Young & Josh Woods losing their shot at the tag titles, while Bateman & VINCENT continue their push with a win in the four-way the previous night. Young & Woods have honestly over delivered as a team, Bateman & VINCENT have been pretty good and different, but they have been getting the push as of late so I can see them taking this one to continue their roll. WINNER: Bateman & VINCENT

The Briscoes & Slex vs. Villain Enterprises : Slex got off to a rough start with ROH, losing his debut and if I am right, he comes into this show 0-2, losing both matches against Villain Enterprises members. He’ll be looking for revenge here and will have the greatest tag team in ROH history by his side, the Briscoes. Slex is good, the Briscoes always deliver, and Villain Enterprises always thrive in trios matches so I think this one has a ton of potential. Slex should see some revenge here as he and the Briscoes take his one. WINNER: The Briscoes & Slex

Flamita , Bandido, & Horus vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb , & Jonathan Gresham : This is another of the weekend matches changed by the unfortunate injury to Flamita. I think that the originally planned 6-man would have been a lot of fun and really good, but wit Cobb in the mix I think it may have been overbooked due to him having a tag title shot coming up. I like thins match, it should be fun and that the tag champions will take it. WINNER: Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Dak Draper : Dak Draper won the 2019 top prospect tournament, and with that win he earned this TV Title shot. Draper has a good look and size, isn’t a bad talker, but in the ring he looks and feels like an unfinished create-a-wrestler. He has all the basics, but there is absolutely nothing that makes him stand out and I feel in many of his build up matches that his opponents have outshined him. We’ll find out a lot about him in this match, but I feel that Dragon Lee has a huge task ahead of him in this one. I don’t see a lot in Draper yet, but he will have a chance to impress working one of the best in the world in Lee, but will he deliver and how much of that will be Lee and how much of it will be Draper. We’ll find out, but I do not see a title change here, and if they do one I feel it would be a huge mistake; Lee retains. WINNER: Dragon Lee

ROH Champion PCO vs. Rush vs. Mark Haskins : The winner of the match will defend the title at 18th Anniversary PPV against the competitor who did not lose the fall. The fans love PCO and he’s crazy, Rush has been really good and has chemistry and history with PCO, while Haskins is one of the best guys on the roster and always seems to deliver. I certainly think this has the chance to be good, if it’s laid out correctly, and that if I’m booking things. Rush pins Haskins to setup the big rematch with PCO at the PPV. WINNER: PCO

