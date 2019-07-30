Roman Reigns on Getting Bit by the Acting Bug and Looking to Do More, on Cutting a Live Promo Versus Delivering Lines on a Movie Set

– Complex recently spoke to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in Chicago at ComplexCon. He discussed his role in the upcoming film, Hobbs & Shaw, which is due out later this week, teaming up with The Undertaker, and more. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat.

Roman Reigns on the experience of teaming with The Undertaker: “It was awesome. I’m not a new performer, but I’m from the new generation of performers. And I’m one of the very few who have been able to interact with The Undertaker in the ring. I’m one of the few to be in that ring when he makes his entrance, so it’s a whole new paint job when that gong hits. And you just learn so many different things from watching him. You just see how his pacing, his poise, his cadence, all of that. But the most important thing for me is was to make sure that he was feeling it out there. We were in Philly at Extreme Rules, whooping everyone’s ***. You can see it. You can see that confidence, you can see that swagger come out that only the Dead Man can show in his own way, and it was really nice to see that.”

Roman Reigns on going onto a movie set compared to going out and cutting a promo for WWE and what’s more difficult: “For sure, cutting the promo, I would say. It was a different vibe being on set and obviously getting used to just performing in front of this person, and that person, and your co-workers. But when you’re in a live environment where people can react and do anything that they want, they can throw you off your game, ‘Ah! You suck!’ And then you’re like, ‘Oh God. I do suck! What do I need to say now? I forgot.’ So, I think the live performance and just dealing with that simultaneous reaction can be a little different. But the cool thing about film — and the way Dwayne [The Rock Johnson] explained it, ‘Dude. Everybody here is here to make you look special.’ Ya know what I mean? ‘And that’s everyone’s initiative here. All the way to the way we shoot it.’ So, they’re shooting back here. I’mma practice like 20 times, and then they flip it. The real star leaves, and then, it’s my time to shine. You know what I mean? But by then, I’m ready to go go.”

“I would say, by far, being able to just being able to limbo through a live reaction, a live promo, and then on top of that the physicality behind it or flowing through it, you know what I mean? That’s a hell of a job. A promo, a match, and then another promo and you’re over here *breathing hard* That’s a lot! *Breathing Hard* In a minute!”

Reigns on the realer the better: “I think everyone does it kinda their own way. But for me, I think the realer the better. You already know, if you get into a fight, you’re going to blow up. Check out the Internet right now. Two men right now are dying, they’re breathing hard. We wrestle for 15, 20, 30 minutes, and then you still have to talk and be presentable at that point. You have to enunciate and everything. It definitely comes with a lot of practice, a lot of conditioning to be able to get to that point and a bit of grooming as well.”

Reigns on getting bitten by the acting bug: “I’ll say I’ve been bitten by the acting bug, but I think with what just happened to me this past year with my health and being pulled away from the ring, I’m always going to have that love. That process that I just explained about being live and being as raw as possible. And if something happens, you can shake and bake and make it what you need it to be. You know what I mean? There’s something about having that ad-lib and free range that when it comes down to it, it’s live. Ain’t nobody stop me now. So, I’m still in love with that aspect of the business, with that aspect of performing. But I would say, there’s a future for sure. You don’t fall down, you can do two takes. Definitely something to work towards.”

