The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story and Video About Roman Reigns From Hobbs & Shaw

In a post on Instagram, The Rock shared a behind-the-scenes video from Hobbs & Shaw and revealed that Roman Reigns knocked out a cameraman on set.

He wrote: “Hey, my cuz @romanreigns has great aim ????????????‍??????

Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan???? is one of the best in Hollywood – and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin!

We love ya brother Lukasz – you’re our champion and tougher than a $2 dollar steak.

This will always be one of the funniest f*cking things I’ve ever seen ????????????‍??

Despite the KO, Roman wrecks fools and completely DOMINATES in our movie.

Very proud of him acting in his very first film.

HOBBS & SHAW

In theaters THIS FRIDAY”

He also posted a message about meeting fans in Hawaii to promote the film.