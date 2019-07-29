wrestling

The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story and Video About Roman Reigns From Hobbs & Shaw

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Dwayne Johnson Fast Fiive

In a post on Instagram, The Rock shared a behind-the-scenes video from Hobbs & Shaw and revealed that Roman Reigns knocked out a cameraman on set.

He wrote: “Hey, my cuz @romanreigns has great aim ????????????‍??????
Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan???? is one of the best in Hollywood – and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin!
We love ya brother Lukasz – you’re our champion and tougher than a $2 dollar steak.
This will always be one of the funniest f*cking things I’ve ever seen ????????????‍??
Despite the KO, Roman wrecks fools and completely DOMINATES in our movie.
Very proud of him acting in his very first film.
HOBBS & SHAW
In theaters THIS FRIDAY

He also posted a message about meeting fans in Hawaii to promote the film.

