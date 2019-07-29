wrestling
The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story and Video About Roman Reigns From Hobbs & Shaw
In a post on Instagram, The Rock shared a behind-the-scenes video from Hobbs & Shaw and revealed that Roman Reigns knocked out a cameraman on set.
He wrote: “Hey, my cuz @romanreigns has great aim ??????????????????
Our A-camera operator Lukasz Bielan???? is one of the best in Hollywood – and now we know he can take a wooden club to the skull and keep on rockin!
We love ya brother Lukasz – you’re our champion and tougher than a $2 dollar steak.
This will always be one of the funniest f*cking things I’ve ever seen ??????????????
Despite the KO, Roman wrecks fools and completely DOMINATES in our movie.
Very proud of him acting in his very first film.
HOBBS & SHAW
In theaters THIS FRIDAY”
He also posted a message about meeting fans in Hawaii to promote the film.
Huge and warm mahalo to all our press friends who flew into Hawaii from all over the world to come and chat with me and my ol’ raggedy truck here that helped saved the world in HOBBS & SHAW. As always with my press junkets, I try and make ‘em as fun as possible and bring ya to sweet locations where the energy and vibe is cooler than the other side of the pillow. Then you all eat like royalty and get drunk every night – so I can then just send the bill to Universal Studios 😎 Safe travels, happy you loved @hobbsandshaw and see ya down the road ~ DJ 🥃 @hhgarcia41 📸 #pressjunket #hawaii
