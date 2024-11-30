Roman Reigns Says Attitude Era Had More Freedom, Considers What The Bloodline Would Do

In an interview with The SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns was asked about performing with restrictions compared to the Attitude Era and admitted there was more freedom in that time. He also considered what the Bloodline might have done during that era.

He said: “Their product for the time, they didn’t make the rules, they weren’t the ones with the boundaries of the ratings. They had a lot more freedom. I always think how cool would it be if the Bloodline was sitting in strip club drinking whiskey and talking in the shadows. There are different ways to adult these things up. At the end of the day, they had to go out there and perform and put their bodies on the line. They had to go out there and there had to be continuity to their storytelling and they had to create elements where the characters are bouncing off of each other. Their rules were a lot looser, which kind of makes it a little easier, in some regard, but you have to keep that, I don’t know if it’s a moral compass, but how far is too far? There is a weird responsibility to try and toe that line. That was a terrible example. I don’t know who came up with that.”