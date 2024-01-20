Roman Reigns Has Fourth-Longest WWE Title Reign Ever, Passes Bruno Sammartino’s Second Run

Roman Reigns has hit another milestone as the undisputed WWE Universal champion and has surpassed a Hall of Famer. Reigns now has the fourth longest WWE champion in history. He has held the Universal title for 1,238 days, passing the second WWE title reign of Bruno Sammartino (1,237).

Reigns is just three spots away from becoming the longest-reigning champion in WWE history. He’s behind Sammartino’s first reign (2,803), Bob Backlund’s first reign (2,135) and Hulk Hogan’s first reign (1,474).

Assuming he loses at Wrestlemania, he will not move any further up the list, as he’ll only have 1,316 days.

He’s also held the WWE title for 657, which is the the sixth-longest reign for that specific title, behind both of Sammartino’s reigns, Hogan, Backlund and Pedro Morales (1,027).