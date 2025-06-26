– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) is joining an all-star cast of Legendary’s upcoming live-action Street Fighter reboot, per The Hollywood Reporter. THR reports that Reigns will portray the iconic character, Akuma, opposite stars Andrew Koji as Ryu and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. Koji’s Ryu is said to be the lead character of the upcoming adaptation of the classic Capcom fighting game series.

Other cast members listed on the film’s call sheet include hip-hop legend Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, and Orville Peck as Vega. Jackson’s Balrog is said to be a disgraced former boxer who is the bodyguard of the villain for the feature, who isn’t named in the report.

Akuma first debuted in the arcade version of Super Street Fighter II Turbo as a secret character an alternate final boss over M. Bison. The enigmatic combatant is the younger brother of Gouken, the martial arts master of Ryu and Ken. Akuma has made multiple appearances in live-action and animation of the years. However, this will be the live-action theatrical debut of the character, with Roman Reigns portraying the role.

THR notes that Jackson is deep into training for the film and plans to do his own stunts for the film. Story details are being kept under wraps at the moment.

The live-action reboot is being directed Kitao Sakurai, which is slated to start production in August in Australia. Legendary is co-developing and co-producing the feature with longtime game creator Capcom.

Street Fighter, featuring Roman Reigns, is currently dated for a March 20, 2026 release. Roman Reigns previously appeared in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Reigns last appeared on WWE programming on Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 41, where he was taken out by the newly allied Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman to close out the show.