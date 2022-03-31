wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Appearing On The Tonight Show
March 30, 2022 | Posted by
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are set to appear on The Tonight Show tonight. The NBC late night show’s Twitter account announced tonight that the two are set to appear, as you can see below.
Reigns and Heyman will of course be there to promote Reigns’ match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.
Jimmy acknowledges the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns TONIGHT! @HeymanHustle @WWE #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/tGrDNp7eIG
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 30, 2022
