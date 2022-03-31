wrestling / News

Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Appearing On The Tonight Show

March 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are set to appear on The Tonight Show tonight. The NBC late night show’s Twitter account announced tonight that the two are set to appear, as you can see below.

Reigns and Heyman will of course be there to promote Reigns’ match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

