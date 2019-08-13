Roman Reigns Re-Signs With WWE For New Multi-Year Deal

– Roman Reigns is set to stick with WWE for the foreseeable future, signing a new deal with the company. https://www.prowrestlingsheet.com/roman-reigns-signs-new-wwe-contract/ target=new>Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the Smackdown star signed a new deal last month that is multiple years in length, although the exact duration is not yet known.

Reigns has been busy since returning in February after taking an extended hiatus due to his leukemia. He had an extended feud with Drew McIntyre and is now the target of WWE talent — identified by Buddy Murphy as Rowan — who has been behind mysterious attacks on him. He’s also had a small non-speaking role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and shares the cover of WWE 2K20 with Becky Lynch.